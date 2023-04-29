ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Down 5.9%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $186.21 and last traded at $188.98. Approximately 363,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 511,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.11.

ICON Public Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

