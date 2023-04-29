IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $883.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.