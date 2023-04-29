Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,820 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,301,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,418,000 after acquiring an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

