Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

ARW stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

