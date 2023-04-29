Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

