Ieq Capital LLC Buys 273 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.