Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,810,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

