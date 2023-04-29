Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

