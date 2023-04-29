Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

