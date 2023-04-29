Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

