Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $125.03 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

