Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 74.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,451 shares of company stock worth $30,304,238 in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $146.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

