Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.01. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

