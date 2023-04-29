Ieq Capital LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 1,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

ME stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

