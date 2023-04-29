Ieq Capital LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 1,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.
23andMe Price Performance
ME stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.31.
23andMe Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 23andMe (ME)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.