Ieq Capital LLC Has $508,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

