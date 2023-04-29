Ieq Capital LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

