Ieq Capital LLC Has $585,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

