Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

