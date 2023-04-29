Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,132 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 91,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

