Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.