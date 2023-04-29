Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,330 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. CX Institutional increased its position in NRG Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

