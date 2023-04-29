Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CNA opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

