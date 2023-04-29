Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,196 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.4% during the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,427,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $78.22.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $396.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

