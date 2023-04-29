Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,308 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

