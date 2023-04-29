Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $240.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

