Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

