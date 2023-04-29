Ieq Capital LLC Sells 256 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.54. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.