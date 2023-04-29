Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

