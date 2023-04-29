Ieq Capital LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

