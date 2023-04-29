Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,327 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

