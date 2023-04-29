Ieq Capital LLC Sells 9,525 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 643.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

