Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.