Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

