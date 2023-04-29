Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,806 shares of company stock worth $1,026,568 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

