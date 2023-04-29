Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

