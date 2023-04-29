IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$41.58 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.8659218 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.