IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$41.58 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
