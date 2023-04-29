indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 659,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,738,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,507 shares of company stock worth $4,031,951 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127,575 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.