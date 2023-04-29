Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INBX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $915.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 6,625.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.54%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx



Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

