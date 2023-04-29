Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Buys 42,762 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain bought 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,677.18 ($20,828.25).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Spain bought 150,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($73,061.07).

On Thursday, April 20th, Thomas Spain bought 400,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($189,833.90).

On Thursday, April 13th, Thomas Spain sold 65,237 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £24,790.06 ($30,960.48).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 118,240 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £40,201.60 ($50,208.07).

On Tuesday, March 28th, Thomas Spain acquired 70,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,472.46).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 45,428 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £16,808.36 ($20,992.08).

On Thursday, February 9th, Thomas Spain purchased 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($21,855.88).

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 20,721 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £7,252.35 ($9,057.51).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total value of £80,024.04 ($99,942.60).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 40.80 ($0.51) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31.23 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.80 ($0.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market capitalization of £67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,040.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.