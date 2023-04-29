Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

