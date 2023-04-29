Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $39.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Up 4.0 %

INTC stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

