Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,382 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $17,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,713,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,930,000 after acquiring an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $37.75 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

