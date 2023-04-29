Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 373,751 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $721.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

