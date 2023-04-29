Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 373,751 shares changing hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $721.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.