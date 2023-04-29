Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $40.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

