Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $8.98. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 274,987 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

