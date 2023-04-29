Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.