Investors Buy High Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,588 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the average daily volume of 2,960 put options.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 21.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 42.1% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $6,888,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HELE opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
