Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mobileye Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 24,644 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 411% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,821 put options.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.2 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several research firms have issued reports on MBLY. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.