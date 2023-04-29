Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY23 guidance at $1.73-1.81 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.73-$1.81 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

