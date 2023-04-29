Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.33

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 430980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.